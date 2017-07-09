Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – All lanes are of E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue are back open.

Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue is down to one lane due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize caution.

Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.