Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avenue

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 9, 2017 8:10 pm

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – All lanes are of E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue are back open.

Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue is down to one lane due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize caution.

Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander

