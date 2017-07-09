UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – All lanes are of E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue are back open.
Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander
GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2017) – E. Wendover Avenue at Elwell Avenue is down to one lane due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize caution.
Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avenue"