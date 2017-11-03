Press Release Updated Traffic Advisory Alamance Church Road

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 03, 2017) – All lanes of Alamance Church Road are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (November 02, 2017) – All lanes of Alamance Church Road are closed at Rotherwood Road due to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

