Press Release Updated Homicide 836 Burbank Street

GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2017) – Twenty-six year old Timothy Frierson of Greensboro NC., has been identified as the person killed during an altercation while attending a party at 836 Burbank Street on October 29th.

Two others subjects were injured by the gunfire and their names and condition are not being released at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time.

GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2017) – On 10.29.2017 at 1:32 a.m. – Police responded to 836 Burbank Street in reference to a possible shooting. Officers located three victims inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries while the third victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No suspect information was known.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names and addresses of the victims are being withheld temporarily.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

