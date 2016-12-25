Press Release Updated Homicide 5606 Old Fox Trail

UPDATE HOMICIDE: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (December 24, 2016) – The earlier stabbing is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as 33-year old Christopher Daly, of High Point. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Authority: Captain N. Davis, CID

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (December 24, 2016) – On 12.24.2016 at 6:44 p.m. – Police responded to 5606 Old Fox Trail in reference to a stabbing. Officers located a victim suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

