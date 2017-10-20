Press Release Update-Friendway Road at Fuquay Place Open

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
******UPDATE: Friendway Road at Fuquay Place is now open******
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (October 20, 2017) -Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Friendway Road at Fuquay Place. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution when traveling in this area.
