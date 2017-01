Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 2, 2017) – The exit ramp from eastbound W. Wendover Avenue onto W. Market Street will be closed due to utility-lines down from a vehicle-collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to utilize caution when traveling in this area.

Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander

