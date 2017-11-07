Press Release Traffic Advisory Winchester Drive

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 7, 2017) – Winchester Drive is closed between Glenview Drive and Largo Drive due to an ongoing police investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.
