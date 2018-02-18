Press Release Traffic Advisory W Wendover Avenue

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – All westbound lanes of W. Wendover Avenue at Walker Avenue are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving injuries. Two eastbound lanes of W. Wendover Avenue are also closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

