Press Release Traffic Advisory W Wendover Avenue

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 18, 2018 8:34 pm

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – All westbound lanes of W. Wendover Avenue at Walker Avenue are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving injuries. Two eastbound lanes of W. Wendover Avenue are also closed. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

