Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2017) – Riverdale Road is closed between Mt. Olive Drive and E. Vandalia Road due to a working fire at a business being investigated by the Greensboro Fire Department. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander

