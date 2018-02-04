Press Release Traffic Advisory Rankin Road

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 4, 2018 9:42 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2018) – All lanes of Rankin Road are closed between Yanceyville Street and Cherry Lane due to down power lines from a single-vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

