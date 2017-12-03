Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Pisgah Church Rd closed between Primrose Av and Sheridan Rd

Posted By: Greensboro 101 December 3, 2017 9:06 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 3, 2017) – All lanes of Pisgah Church Road between Primrose Avenue and Sheridan Road are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries and downed utility-lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

