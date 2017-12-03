Press Release-Traffic Advisory-Pisgah Church Rd closed between Primrose Av and Sheridan Rd

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 3, 2017) – All lanes of Pisgah Church Road between Primrose Avenue and Sheridan Road are closed due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries and downed utility-lines in the roadway. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

