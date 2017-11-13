Press Release Traffic Advisory Merritt Drive

Posted By: Greensboro 101 November 13, 2017 1:38 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2017) – All lanes of Merritt Drive are closed between Gentry Street and Fairfax Road due to a damaged utility-pole resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving property-damage only. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-Merritt-Dr-11-13-2017.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Press Release Traffic Advisory Merritt Drive"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*