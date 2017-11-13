Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2017) – All lanes of Merritt Drive are closed between Gentry Street and Fairfax Road due to a damaged utility-pole resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving property-damage only. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Press Release Traffic Advisory Merritt Drive"