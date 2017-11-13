Press Release Traffic Advisory Merritt Drive

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2017) – All lanes of Merritt Drive are closed between Gentry Street and Fairfax Road due to a damaged utility-pole resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving property-damage only. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

