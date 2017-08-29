Press Release: Traffic advisory i-840 e

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2017)- Be advised that I-840 East between West Friendly Avenue and Ballinger Road is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

Reese Braxton, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

