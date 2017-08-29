Press Release: Traffic advisory i-840 e

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2017)- Be advised that I-840 East between West Friendly Avenue and Ballinger Road is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.
All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.
Reese Braxton, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
