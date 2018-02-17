Press Release Traffic Advisory I 73

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2018) – The northbound lanes of I-73 in the vicinity of W. Gate City Boulevard and Hilltop Road are littered with pieces of lumber that has apparently fallen off a truck. Officers have slowed-down the traffic and are attempting to clear the debris from the roadway. Motorists are asked to please utilize caution when traveling in this area.

