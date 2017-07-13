Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2017) – Two lanes of I-40 westbound near Sandy Ridge Road will be closed due to a vehicle collision involving property damage. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.
Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Press Release Traffic Advisory I 40"