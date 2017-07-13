Press Release Traffic Advisory I 40

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 13, 2017 3:29 am

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2017) – Two lanes of I-40 westbound near Sandy Ridge Road will be closed due to a vehicle collision involving property damage. Motorists are asked to utilize caution in this area.

Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander

