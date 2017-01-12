Press Release Traffic Advisory E Wendover Avenue

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 12, 2017) – All westbound lanes of E. Wendover Avenue between Gatewood Avenue and N. Raleigh Street are closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving a utility-pole. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and to utilize caution.

Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

Traffic-Advisory-E-Wendover-Av-1-12-2017.doc