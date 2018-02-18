Press Release Traffic Advisory Business I 85

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2018) – The two right lanes of southbound Business I – 85 between Randleman Road and Rehobeth Church Road are temporarily closed due to a three-vehicle collision involving minor injuries. Motorists are asked to please utilize caution when traveling in this area.

