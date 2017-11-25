Press Release Traffic Advisory Banner Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (November 25, 2017) – Banner Avenue is open.

GREENSBORO, NC (November 25, 2017) – The 500 block of Banner Avenue is closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving serious injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.