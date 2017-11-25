Press Release Traffic Advisory Banner Avenue

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (November 25, 2017) – Banner Avenue is open.
GREENSBORO, NC (November 25, 2017) – The 500 block of Banner Avenue is closed due to a single-vehicle collision involving serious injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
