Press Release Traffic Advisory

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2018) – Police officers are currently working multiple vehicle collisions on the highways and major thoroughfares due to spots of ice and slippery conditions. Motorists are asked to utilize extra caution when traveling to work this morning.
