Press Release: Robbery of Business Jimmy John’s

[GPD Logo]

[G_logo]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Susan Danielsen

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 16, 2018) – On this date at 01:06 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop located at 5603 W. Friendly Avenue on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified black male suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the register. Witnesses described the suspect as wearing a black hoodie pulled tight to conceal his face and grey sweatpants. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the store on foot. He was last seen running east toward Dolley Madison Rd.

Officers are currently on scene conducting further investigation.

Authority Lieutenant J.M. Golden

Watch Commander

# # #

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.