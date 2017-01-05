Press Release Robbery of Business 403 Pisgah Church Rd.

Robbery of Business

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2017) – At 5:29pm on 01/05/2017, Greensboro Police responded to 403 Pisgah Church Road, at the Greensboro ABC Store #282, in reference to a robbery of business The suspect entered the store and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled on foot in the direction of Ace Hardware.

The suspect is a tall, dark-skinned black male last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the employee is being withheld.

Authority: Lt. SA Morton, Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

