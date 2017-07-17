Press Release: Randolph Av back open

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2017) – Be advised that all lanes of Randolph Avenue between East Florida Street and Glover Street are back open.
Authority: Lt. W.J Redfearn, Watch Commander
Reese Braxton, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]
