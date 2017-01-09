Press Release: Police Cancel Scheduled Events due to Safety Concerns 170109

Police Cancel Scheduled Events due to Safety Concerns

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 9, 2017) – The Greensboro Police Department has cancelled all department-sponsored events scheduled for today and this evening due to weather-related safety concerns.

“We want to keep people out of the extreme cold weather; and, reduce the opportunity for slips, falls, and traffic incidents,” explained Chief Wayne Scott. “We appreciate everyone who limited travel and looked after neighbors this past weekend. Your cooperation has been very helpful to first responders, and emergency crews who worked hard to clear roadways and restore power.”

The Safe City Summit scheduled for 6 pm at the Coliseum Special Event Center will be rescheduled. Participants will be notified of the new date by GPD’s Office of Community Engagement.

