Press struck and killed on US 29

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (February, 25, 2018) – On Sunday, February 25, 2018 at approximately 1006 hours, Greensboro Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on US 29 Northbound at E. Market St. A white 1997 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Nicholas Burkhart/25 of Lexington, was traveling northbound in the #1 lane. A pedestrian, whose name is being temporarily withheld pending family notification, was struck in the roadway and has died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. No charges have been filed. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

