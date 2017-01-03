Press Release: Greensboro Earns Award for National Night Out 170103

Greensboro Earns Award for National Night Out

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 3, 2017) – The National Association of Town Watch selected The Gate City as a National Award Winner for its participation in the 33rd Annual National Night Out.

On August 2, 2016 approximately 140 neighborhoods throughout Greensboro celebrated National Night Out through an assortment of activities including; cook outs, musical performances, public safety displays, block parties, and events for kids.

“National Night Out helps build rapport and a sense of teamwork among community members and first responders,” said Police Chief Wayne Scott. “The safety of our city depends on teamwork among our officers and the people they serve. National Night Out helps build that sense of teamwork.”

Founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is celebrated nationwide and in Canada the first Tuesday in August. It is intended to:

* Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness

* Generate support for, and participation in, local crime prevention programs

* Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships

This marks the twenty-third year that the police department and city residents have been recognized for their participation in National Night Out.

Effective crime prevention, however, requires more than a one-night event. Year-long Community Watch programs have been proven effective in reducing crime and improving quality of life in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Community Watch programs enlist the active participation of citizens in partnership with the police to get something done about an immediate problem, and problem-solve on future goals. It involves:

* Citizens using common sense crime prevention practices to protect themselves and their property

* Neighbors getting to know each other and working together to prevent crime

* Citizens being trained to recognize and report suspicious activity

To learn more about National Night Out, or to start a Community Watch program in your neighborhood, call your Community Resource Officer, or the Community Relations Coordinator at 336-373-2636.

