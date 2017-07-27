Press Release: Greek Letter Organizations Remind Downtown Guests about Safety 170727

Greek Letter Organizations Remind Downtown Guests about Safety
GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2017) – Members of a local fraternity and sorority will walk alongside Greensboro officers in the downtown area tomorrow to remind visitors to take simple common precautions to increase their safety.
Approximately 10 representatives from Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will join officers and talk with visitors about preventing larcenies from vehicles, one of the most prolific property crimes in our city. The teams will also hand out crime prevention flyers as a tangible reminder to hide valuables and lock vehicle doors.
The fraternity and sorority members and officers will be around LeBauer Park, Center Park, and the Cultural Arts Center 4 – 6 pm Friday.
This is a community service for the Greek letter organizations.
