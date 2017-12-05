Press Release: GPD and University Police Departments Focus on Pedestrian Safety as Part of “Watch for Me NC” Campaign 171205

GPD and University Police Departments Focus on Pedestrian Safety as Part of “Watch for Me NC” Campaign

GREENSBORO, NC (Dec. 5, 2017) – Officers from the Greensboro Police Department’s Motor Unit along with officers from UNC-G Campus Police and NC A&T University Campus Police will highlight pedestrian safety at several downtown crosswalks tomorrow.

The initiative is part of “Watch For Me NC”, a state-wide campaign to improve pedestrian safety by using educational safety messaging and enforcement to influence the behaviors of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

From 12:30-2:30 pm, officers from all three agencies will watch for crosswalk and crossing violations by motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians on roadways surrounding the Greensboro Historical Museum, Richardson Park, LeBauer City Park, the Central Library, the Greensboro Arts Center, the Children’s’ Museum, and the Church Street Parking Deck.

“In too many instances, drivers are unaware of or are ignoring laws requiring them to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks” said Officer Deon Carter with GPD’s Motor Unit. “We also see that some pedestrians are failing to use crosswalks. The crosswalks are designed to make pedestrians more visible to motorists, and are in places where people can safely cross based on the flow of traffic. Not using them increases the chances for a collision.”

Officers will use police motorcycles and marked and unmarked vehicles during the operation to bring awareness to the dangers of failing to yield to pedestrians, as well as pedestrian signal and crosswalk non-compliance.

In Greensboro this year, 10 pedestrians were killed in collisions with vehicles.

