Press Release-Found Body-Murrow Blvd/E Market

Found Body

GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2017) – On 11/18/2017 at 1:41 p.m. – Police responded to East Market Street and South Murrow Boulevard in reference to a found body. Upon arrival Officers located a victim who was determined to be deceased. The cause of the victim’s death is under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.