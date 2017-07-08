Press Release: Fatal Crash on I40 Westbound

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2581
Fatal Vehicle Crash on I-40 Westbound
GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2017) – On Friday, 07-07-2017, at 11:30 pm Greensboro Police responded to I-40 West between Patterson St and W Wendover Av in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Mr. David John Ivone was walking on the right shoulder of I-40 westbound near mile marker
215. Mr. Ivone entered the right travel lane and was struck by a 2006 Dodge Caravan traveling westbound. Mr. Ivone was pronounced deceased by EMS on-scene.
The roadway was closed for a period of time because of the crash, but has since been re-
opened.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.
