Press Release: Fatal Crash on I40 Westbound

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2581

Fatal Vehicle Crash on I-40 Westbound

GREENSBORO, NC (July 8, 2017) – On Friday, 07-07-2017, at 11:30 pm Greensboro Police responded to I-40 West between Patterson St and W Wendover Av in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Mr. David John Ivone was walking on the right shoulder of I-40 westbound near mile marker

215. Mr. Ivone entered the right travel lane and was struck by a 2006 Dodge Caravan traveling westbound. Mr. Ivone was pronounced deceased by EMS on-scene.

The roadway was closed for a period of time because of the crash, but has since been re-

opened.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.

Sent from my Verizon Wireless 4G LTE smartphone

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.