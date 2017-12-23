Press Release Commercial Robbery 5668 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2017) – On 12.23.2017 at 1:04 a.m. – Police responded to the Smile Market on 5668 W. Market Street in reference to a robbery from business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects were described as black-males 4’08 and 5’06 in their 20’s. Both were wearing black ski-type masks and dark hooded sweatshirts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

