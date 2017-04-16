Press Release Commercial Robbery 5412 W Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2017) – On 4.17.2017 at 1:43 a.m. – Police responded to the Great Stops on 5412 W. Market Street in reference to a robbery from business. A man entered the business and threatened that he had a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male wearing all black color clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Authority: Lt. M. J. Harris, Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

