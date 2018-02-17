Press Release Commercial Robbery 4101 Burlington Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 16, 2018) – On this date at 11:22 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the Pizza Hut located at 4101 Burlington Road on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified black male suspect entered the store through the rear door, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. Witnesses described the suspect as wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the store on foot.

Officers are currently on scene conducting further investigation.

Authority Lieutenant J.M. Golden

Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

