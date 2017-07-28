Press Release Commercial Robbery 3302 S Holden Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 28, 2017) – On 7.28.2017 at 1:42 a.m. – Police responded to the Kangaroo Express on 3302 S. Holden in reference to a robbery from business. Two men, one armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. They left the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect was described as a black-male, wearing a camouflage bandana over his face and a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect was described as a black-male dressed in all black color clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authority: Lt. W. J. Redfearn, Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.