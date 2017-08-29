Press Release Commercial Robbery 3000 Randleman Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2017) – On 8.29.2017 at 10:02 p.m. – Police responded to Family Dollar on 3000 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery from business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and demanded money. They left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black-males wearing black masks and grey sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

