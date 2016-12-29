Press Release – City of Greensboro Wishes the Community a Happy New Year

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Wishes the Community a Happy New Year

GREENSBORO, NC (December 29, 2016) – The City of Greensboro extends well wishes to the residents and visitors for a Happy New Year. The past 12 months have resulted in tremendous success for our community through increased development, improved quality of life and additional community engagement.

The successes achieved by the City are due in large part to the generosity displayed by residents and the coordinated efforts led by multiple organizations. The City will continue to cultivate these relationships to maintain the focus on its commitment to better lives and better community, which makes Greensboro a desirable place to live, work, and play.

We are thankful for the opportunity to serve this great community and look forward to providing another year of quality customer service in 2017. Have a safe and prosperous New Year’s Eve Day.

