Press Release- City of Greensboro Down in Poverty According to Annual Trend Report

City of Greensboro Down in Poverty According to Annual Trend Report

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2017) – The City of Greensboro’s poverty rate declined from nearly 20% to 16% and the median earnings for workers increased by $1,000, while the number of development plans submitted for review nearly match pre-recession levels, according to the findings of the City’s annual Growth and Development Trend Report.

The report also points to Quality of Life improvements in the areas of teen pregnancy and infant mortality rates on a downward trend, while the high school dropout rate remains one of the lowest in the State. The data used to compile the report is generated from a variety of local, state and federal agencies.

“It’s encouraging to see this significant drop in Greensboro’s poverty rate, paired with an increase in median earnings. We have been diligently working to address this issue by bringing more jobs to our community to provide better opportunities to our residents, while cultivating a workforce for our vast college population,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

The Growth and Development Trend Report indicates a slight increase in the median value of owner-occupied homes, while the value of new construction significantly increased by 123% for apartment units compared to a 48.5% increase in the value of single family residential construction.

The full report is available online and hard copies can be picked up at the Central Library on Church Street in downtown Greensboro.

For more information or to request a copy of the report, please contact Sue Schwartz, director of the City of Greensboro Planning Department at 336-373-2149.

