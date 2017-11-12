Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 2750 N Church Street

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2017) – On 11.11.2017 at 11:35 p.m. – Police responded to the Family Fare on 2750 N. Church Street in reference to an attempted robbery from business. The store-clerk stated when he exited the bathroom-he shouted at two men wearing masks entering the office. As the two suspects fled from the business-the store-clerk observed one of the suspects carrying a handgun. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two men wearing masks over their faces and one wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and another wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

