Press Release Aggravated Assault MLK Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2017) – On 1.3.2017 at 12:12 a.m. – Police responded to a local hospital reference a walk-in gunshot victim. The male victim stated he was shot earlier at Martin Luther King Drive and Julian Street. He was listed in stable condition.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

