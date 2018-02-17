Press Release Aggravated Assault 1600 block Hudgins Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2018) – On this date at 9:40 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 1600 block of Hudgins Drive on a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male victim, approximately 20 years of age, who had suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition and is receiving treatment. No suspect information is available at this time.

Officers are currently on scene conducting further investigation.

Authority Lieutenant J.M. Golden

Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

