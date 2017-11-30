Press Release Aggravated Assault 1200 block Woodbriar Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (November 30, 2017) – On 11.30.2017 at 11:16 p.m. – Police responded to the 1200 block of Woodbriar Avenue in reference to down subjects. Officers located two victims suffering from critical injuries.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

