Press Release

Police Warn Against Celebratory Fire on New Year’s Eve

GREENSBORO, NC (December 29, 2016) – As people prepare to welcome in the new year, Greensboro police issue a caution about one celebratory method that is both illegal and potentially life-threatening.

Celebratory fire is a hazardous way to announce the New Year. Shooting a firearm into the air is an extremely dangerous activity because the bullet that is launched skyward will soon travel back to earth and strike something or someone. In recent years, GM 911 has received an average of 19 calls from people hearing shots fired as the clock strikes in the New Year. This increased call load drains resources and makes it difficult for officers to prioritize their efforts and respond to where they are most needed.

“Celebratory fire is dangerous,” said Chief Wayne Scott. “It can kill people and damage property. It is also a waste of police resources. Responding to these calls can also prevent us from helping people who are truly in need. That someone could be your family member or friend.”

Discharging a firearm within city limits is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment. Additional charges could result if property is damaged or a person is struck and/or injured by the round.

