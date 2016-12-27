Press Release

Extra Police On Duty New Year’s Eve to Promote Safe Celebrations
WHAT: More than 20 additional police officers will be in the downtown area and throughout the city Saturday night to encourage revelers to welcome in the New Year safely.
WHEN: Throughout the city on Saturday night.
WHERE: The Central business district. Other officers will be assigned throughout the city where celebrations are known to occur.
WHO: Uniformed officers on Segways, bikes, foot, and in marked and unmarked vehicles will be patrolling the Central business district to maintain the peace, and assist people when needed.
