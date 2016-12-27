Press Release

December 27, 2016 9:09 am

Extra Police On Duty New Year’s Eve to Promote Safe Celebrations

WHAT: More than 20 additional police officers will be in the downtown area and throughout the city Saturday night to encourage revelers to welcome in the New Year safely.
WHEN: Throughout the city on Saturday night.
WHERE: The Central business district. Other officers will be assigned throughout the city where celebrations are known to occur.

WHO: Uniformed officers on Segways, bikes, foot, and in marked and unmarked vehicles will be patrolling the Central business district to maintain the peace, and assist people when needed.

Jill I Gladieux, Captain
Executive Officer
Office of the Chief of Police
Greensboro Police Department
300 W. Washington St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Desk:336.373.4353 Cell:336.430.6364

Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro

doc icon More-Patrols-New-Years-161227.docx

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Press Release"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


*

Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow