Press Release 12 27 2016 3941 Robbery from Person W Market St.

Robbery from Person

GREENSBORO, NC (December 27, 2016) – At 1:08am on 12/27/2016, Police responded to 3941 West Market Street, at the Sheetz, in reference to a robbery from person. The victim was assaulted by two Hispanic males and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no other suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Authority: Lt. SA Morton, Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

