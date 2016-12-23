Press Release 12 23 2016 Traffic Crash Fatality

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (December 23, 2016) – On Friday, December 23, 2016 at approximately 10:28pm, Greensboro Police responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 40 westbound, just west of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. A female occupant of the vehicle was ejected during the crash and transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

