Press Release 08 16 2017 Aggravated Assault 3000-block E Bessemer

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2017) – At 7:46pm on 08/16/2017, Police responded to the 3000-block of Bessemer Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located one victim who was transported to an area hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

