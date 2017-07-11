Press Release 07/11/2017 Robbery of Business 3028 W Gate City

Robbery of Business

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2017) – At 5:04am on 07/11/2017, Greensboro Police responded to the Exxon at 3028 West Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of business. Three suspects entered the business with one suspect brandishing a shotgun and another suspect brandishing a handgun. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash. An employee was assaulted before the three suspects fled the business on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

The three suspects are described as a black males, 6’0″ tall, short hair, all last seen wearing black bandanas. One suspect was last seen wearing a green shirt, and the other two suspects were last seen wearing black shirt.

Investigation is ongoing.

The names and addresses of the employees are being withheld.

