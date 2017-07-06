Press Release 07/06/2017 Robbery of Business 5412 W Market St.

Robbery of Business
GREENSBORO, NC (July 6, 2017) – At 11:39pm on 07/05/2017, Greensboro Police responded to the Great Stops at 5412 West Market Street in reference to a robbery of business. A suspect entered the business brandishing a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the business on foot in a west direction.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0″ tall, medium build, last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, red baseball cap, and the suspect’s face was covered.
No injuries were reported.
Investigation is ongoing.
The name and address of the employee is being withheld.
Authority: Lt. SA Morton, Watch Commander
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
