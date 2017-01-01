Press Release 01 01 2017 Aggravated Assault 4922 Mary St.

January 1, 2017 4:29 am

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 1, 2017) – At 1:53am on 01/01/2017, Police responded to 4922 Mary Street, at the Platinum Cabaret, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival Police located several stabbing victims. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names and addresses of the victims are being withheld temporarily.

Authority: Lt. JH Marsh, Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

