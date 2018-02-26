Please join us on Monday for the 2108 Tournament Town Tip-Off Luncheon

[TTown]

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

2018 TOURNAMENT TOWN TIP-OFF LUNCHEON

TIME: 12 p.m.

LOCATION: The Terrace

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Media are encouraged to join us for the ‘Tournament Town Tip-Off Luncheon’ as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Greensboro Coliseum Complex and City of Greensboro look forward to hosting the 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Feb. 28-March 4).

Guest speakers at the luncheon will include ACC Commissioner John Swofford, Coliseum War Memorial Commission chairperson Kathleen Sullivan, Guilford Merchants Association president and CEO Mark Prince and Richard Beard, chairman of the Greensboro Sports Foundation.

