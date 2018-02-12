For Immediate Release: February 12, 2018

Parents, Students Invited to Discover Career and Technical Education Options

Special free event scheduled for Feb. 15, 5-7:30 p.m.

Greensboro, N.C. – Want to learn about health sciences, advanced manufacturing, computer science, digital communications or architecture? Or perhaps get certified as a nursing assistant or electronics technician? Those are just a few of the course areas that fall under the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program , which includes 14 categories and more than 180 courses.

On Thursday, families and community members are invited to a special free event to discover these options and many more. The “Discover Your WOW (World of Work)” public event is Thursday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Parents and students can learn more about our high school career and technical education programs, which often provide opportunities for high-wage careers that may not require a college diploma or that may help fast-track students to successful careers after college. Representatives from GTCC and local businesses will also be there to answer any questions and offer advice about career pathways.

“We know that many of tomorrow’s jobs are in highly technical skill-based industries such as healthcare and computer science,” says Charles Blanchard, executive director of career and technology education. “This event will help ensure that our students and families understand how CTE can prepare them for success in the future, regardless of their college plans.”

Some CTE pathways are only available at certain schools because of the equipment and resources needed. However, students from any school can take CTE courses through Weaver Academy’s Advanced CTE program.

More than 5,000 GCS eighth-graders will visit the event Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Members of the media are invited to cover this portion of the event as well.

